FIFTY!  KL Rahul has showcased grit and determination and registered a hard-fought 17th Test half-century for himself. KL brought up his milestone in 85 balls, which is laced with six boundaries, this is also his second fifty in BGT 2024-25. 

OUT! Pat Cummins looked the most threatening, which is proven right as the Australian skipper removed his counterpart. Rohit Sharma's 27-ball stay in the middle comes to an end. Sharma, like other top-order batters, pushed towards the ball and gave Alex Carey a simple catch. Rohit Sharma c Carey b Pat Cummins 10(27)

The last few overs have been quite intriguing with Indian batters scoring runs, but also Australia creating few chances. Rohit Sharma has managed to hit a couple of fours, which has been either a clean for or a cheeky boundary. KL Rahul continues to look solid, with few oohs and aahs in the middle against Pat Cummins. 

Oh, edged and dropped. KL Rahul would have been a goner in the first over, if not for the poor effort from Steve Smith in the slips. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is meanwhile yet to get off the mark. Welcome back, for all the live score updates from Day 4 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test. India are in a deep ditch and will need their veteran players KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to do the rescue work. On the other hand, Australia will be eager to make quick work on an underperforming batting line-up. 

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Yet another batting collapse has had the Indian cricket team stare at a defeat, or atleast headed towards one. You can check the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard here. After Australia were bowled out for 445 runs in their first innings, many would have expected India to come up with a strong response but instead, four wickets went down in no time whatsoever. What was baffling was that all four dismissals was down to poor shot selection as the batters were left to rue their mistakes. Mitchell Starc struck with just the second ball of the innings when he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal whose flick shot went straight to Mitchell Marsh. And the 'Bison' went on to take another impressive catch at gully to send back Shubman Gill of the bowling of the left-armer. Rohit Sharma (0*) and KL Rahul (33*) were at the crease for India at stumps. IND vs AUS Memes Go Viral After Indian Batters Falter on Rain-Hit Day 3 of Gabba Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Josh Hazlewood had Virat Kohli nick behind an away going delivery for the nth time in his Test career and Rishabh Pant had a faint edge when he attempted to block Pat Cummins' delivery. Rain once again made its presence felt but the Indian team clearly is on the backfoot and either an improved performance or the weather can save them from losing this Test match and going down in the series. Australia on the other hand, will look to bowl out India for as low a score as possible and then set a massive target. Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up on India’s Struggles Against Australia Down Under During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Says ‘It’s a Team in Transition, Won’t Point Fingers’.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Playing XIs:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood