India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Yet another batting collapse has had the Indian cricket team stare at a defeat, or atleast headed towards one. You can check the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard here. After Australia were bowled out for 445 runs in their first innings, many would have expected India to come up with a strong response but instead, four wickets went down in no time whatsoever. What was baffling was that all four dismissals was down to poor shot selection as the batters were left to rue their mistakes. Mitchell Starc struck with just the second ball of the innings when he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal whose flick shot went straight to Mitchell Marsh. And the 'Bison' went on to take another impressive catch at gully to send back Shubman Gill of the bowling of the left-armer. Rohit Sharma (0*) and KL Rahul (33*) were at the crease for India at stumps. IND vs AUS Memes Go Viral After Indian Batters Falter on Rain-Hit Day 3 of Gabba Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Josh Hazlewood had Virat Kohli nick behind an away going delivery for the nth time in his Test career and Rishabh Pant had a faint edge when he attempted to block Pat Cummins' delivery. Rain once again made its presence felt but the Indian team clearly is on the backfoot and either an improved performance or the weather can save them from losing this Test match and going down in the series. Australia on the other hand, will look to bowl out India for as low a score as possible and then set a massive target. Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up on India’s Struggles Against Australia Down Under During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Says ‘It’s a Team in Transition, Won’t Point Fingers’.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Playing XIs:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood