There were some tensed moments on Day 5 of India vs England fifth Test 2025 at Oval when Chris Woakes came out to bat. Woakes had his one hand in sling and there was no surety how he will bat if he gets the strike. Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill planned for it and bowled a wide yorker to Gus Atkinson at the end of the over, but Atkinson ran for a single on bye and Dhruv Jurel couldn't hit the stumps. Siraj was spotted saying Shubman Gill 'nahi bola tu' as the captain walked down to talk with him. Later in the post-match press conference., Gill and Siraj clarified that Siraj asked Gill to tell Jurel that they will attempt a bye run so Jurel should take-off his gloves. But Gill didn't tell Jurel and eventually the two batters ran for a bye as Siraj anticipated. Gill was guilty here and he admitted it smilingly. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Hugs Captain Shubman Gill Passionately After Securing Victory in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

'Nahi Bola Tu'

Siraj had a lot of moments but one that stuck with me was when Jurel missed the run out and he looked at Gill with the most stunned and heartbroken look “Nahi bola tu” The man felt betrayed 😂 pic.twitter.com/pM2kevtQnb — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) August 4, 2025

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj Explains the Incident

They talked about it, Gill said “Jab tak mene dhruv ko bola ye bhagne lag gaya aur usko time ni mila” 😂 https://t.co/f3Z3xgcvWw pic.twitter.com/YmkzwDvAhu — A’ (@ash_says) August 4, 2025

