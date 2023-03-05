It is hard to find a cricketer or cricket fan who is not a fan of MS Dhoni. His charisma and aura is such, every aspiring cricketer gets awed by his cricketing presence. Kiran Navgire, the hard-hitting middle order batter of UP Warriorz, in no different. While batting for UPW-W against GG-W in a WPL match, it was spotted that Kiran's bat has MS Dhoni's autograph 'MSD 07' inscribed on it. Being a lower order hitter and finisher herself, it is no wonder that she will be inspired by the man from Ranchi who took finishing to a level of art.

Kiran Navgire’s Bat With MS Dhoni’s Handwritten Name

Kiran Navgiri - The MS Dhoni fan! pic.twitter.com/05m7KlXNMK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2023

Kiran Navgire Playing in WPL 2023 With MS Dhoni's Autographed Bat

