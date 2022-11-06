Mushfiqur Rahim was not happy with the third umpire after his decision to adjudge Shakib Al Hasan as out during PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 clash. The dismissal created a controversy as the batter appeared to have edged the ball after being given out LBW. However, despite his referral, the on-field decision stood due to a lack of evidence.

Great decision by the tv umpire 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/mJERZilku7 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) November 6, 2022

