The play-off tournament for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is all set to start on Sunday, March 26. In the first match, Namibia will face United States at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The ODI match has a starting time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off has no broadcaster in India. Hence the match between Namibia and United States will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website with a subscription. 'KL Rahul and SKY's Hybrid'! Virat Kohli Street Mural Painting in Gorakhpur Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Netizens (View Photo).

Namibia vs United States Live on FanCode

