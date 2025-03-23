New Zealand will look to bounce back as they take on Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, March 22. The NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and it starts at 7:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the NZ-W vs AUS-W 2025 T20I series and fans can watch the NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Those seeking an online viewing option can watch the NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms, but only after having a subscription and a match pass, respectively. Australia Women Beat New Zealand Women by Eight Wickets in NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2025; Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll Star As Visitors Gain 1-0 Lead.

NZ-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming

🔥 Clash of the Champions! 🔥 🏏 The World Champions, New Zealand Women, take on arch-rivals Australia Women in a high-voltage T20I series! Can the Aussies challenge the reigning champs? 📅: 21st March ⌚: 7:15 AM 📺 Watch #NZvAUSOnFanCode LIVE! pic.twitter.com/fTexeygowC — FanCode (@FanCode) March 20, 2025

