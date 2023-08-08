Nicholas Pooran continued to shine and establish himself as one of the best players in T20 cricket, he became the second-highest run-scorer for the West Indies in men's T20Is. Pooran surpassed Marlon Samuels to get to the mark and is now only behind the legendary Chris Gayle, who had 1899 runs in 79 matches. Pooran has been in great form in the shortest format of the game with a top score of 74 in T20Is with 10 half-centuries. Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler To Complete 50 Wickets in Men's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023.

Nicholas Pooran Becomes West Indies' Second-Highest Run-Scorer in T20Is

Nicholas Pooran among West Indies greats in T20I. What a player...!!! pic.twitter.com/HVeSQ2Rov4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2023

