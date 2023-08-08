Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest Indian bowler to get to 50 wickets in T20Is, during the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 on Tuesday, August 8. The chinaman bowler picked up the wicket of Brandon King in his last over to get to the mark. He got to the mark in 30 matches. He is overall the second fastest after Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis. ‘Be Yourself, Be Fearless’ Suryakumar Yadav Shares Message for Yashasvi Jaiswal While Handing Him His Debut T20I Cap Prior to IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Completes 50 Wickets in T20Is

History - Kuldeep Yadav is the fastest Indian to complete 50 wickets in Men's T20I. pic.twitter.com/PWPmQwhM72 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2023

