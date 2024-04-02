Sri Lankan cricketer Nishan Madushka took a blinder catch at silly point-off spinner Kamindu Mendis to dismiss Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Day 4 of the second Test match. Shakib tried to late cut the ball, but the ball ended up landing in the hands of Madushka. The Sri Lankan cricketer was quick enough to react and grab the catch as the ball came with a rapid speed. PBKS IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Punjab Kings Current Position on Points Table With Net Run Rate, Matches Won and Upcoming Games

Nishan Madushka Grabs a Blinder to Dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)