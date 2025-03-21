Pakistan national cricket team retaliated in the best way possible to save New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2025, as they won the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 by a resounding nine wickets, with 24 balls to spare, while chasing a mammoth total of 204 runs set by New Zealand national cricket team. The key architects of this series saving victory are definitely the batters: Mohammad Haris (41 runs of 20 balls), captain Salman Ali Agha (51 off 31 balls), and obviously Hasan Nawaz with his lethal, quick century (105 runs off just 45 balls). Haris Rauf with the ball was also exceptional, picking three wickets and also a splendid catch. Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed also picked two wickets each. Mark Chapman was the lone warrior for New Zealand with his big 94 runs knock off just 44 balls. Pakistan Post Their Highest-Ever Powerplay Score in T20I History, Visitors Smash 75/1 During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Result:

One of the greatest chases you will ever see! 👏 Hasan Nawaz's magnificent ton sets up a remarkable win in the third T20I 💥#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/tJAimMs24U — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2025

