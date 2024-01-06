Pakistan have had a forgettable time in their Test series against Australia Down Under and one of the reasons for their poor showing has been the fielding with there being several instances of dropped catches. In another of the fielding blunders, Abdullah Shafique was seen performing a sliding tackle on teammate Aamir Jamal while trying to stop a ball. Unaware of Jamal too running for the ball, Shafique fielded the ball and sent his teammate tumbling down in the process. Jamal then humorously pretended to show a 'red card' for the tackle by taking it out from his pocket as referees in football do. The videos of this has gone viral. David Warner Receives Standing Ovation at SCG After Being Dismissed in His Last Test Appearance During AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 (Watch Video).

Abdullah Shafique's Tackle on Aamir Jamal:

When the fielding looks like a tackle that gets a straight red, the audio has to match #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/dVv16SayKZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2024

Aamir Jamal Showing a 'Red' Card:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)