Ravi Shastri has always caught the attention of his viewers during presentations or commentary through the years, specially with his 'tracer bullet' like one-liners. This time he once again hits his viewers with an on-point one-liner during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. When his co-commentator Matthew Hayden points out that Dhabas in Punjab will be full now with people devouring Parathas, pickles with chai, Shastri replied 'plenty of liquid to wash the butter chicken down'. Fans loved how he was on-point and made the video viral on social media. Phil Salt Takes Magnificent Juggling Catch at Boundary Ropes To Dismiss Priyansh Arya During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Ravi Shastri Hits Viewers With On-Point One-Liner

