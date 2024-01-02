Hardik Pandya sweated it out in the gym in and worked hard towards attaining fitness. The all-rounder had suffered an ankle injury while fielding off his own bowling during the ICC World Cup 2023 and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament. He also missed the T20Is against Australia and India's tour of South Africa. Pandya took to Instagram to share a video of his intense gym workout and wrote, "Progress, everyday." The new Mumbai Indians captain was also seen having fun with his son Agastya and pet dogs on the sidelines of his workout session, ‘Delhi Boy Bashing Haris Rauf…’ Fans React As Nikhil Chaudhary Smashes Pakistan Pacer for A Six in BBL 2023-24 Match.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)