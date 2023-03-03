Islamabad United will face Karachi Kings in their next match at the PSL 2023 on Friday, March 3. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Islamabad United are coming into this game with a defeat against Lahore Qalandars. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their previous match. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the PSL 2023. The important match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. Lahore Qalandars Follow Japan Football Team, Clean up Gaddafi Stadium After PSL 2023 Match Against Quetta Gladiators (Watch Video).

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings on SonyLiv

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)