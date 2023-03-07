Islamabad United are set to clash with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Tuesday, March 7. The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, starting at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match, which is also available on the JioTV app. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website. PSL 2023 Points Table Updated.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

