In the 2nd match of Pakistan Super League 2023, Karachi Kings will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday, February 14. The match will commence at 8 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at National Stadium, Karachi. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 8 in India. Hence the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. 'Only in Pakistan' Mark Butcher Mistaken As Mark Boucher! Welcome Banner Ahead of PSL 2023 Displays Photoshop Goof-up, Former England Cricketer Reacts.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi on SonyLiv

It’s Game day in K-Town! @KarachiKingsARY face @PeshawarZalmi at the National Stadium 🙌 Who is coming to NSK to show their love for their team? #HBLPSL8 I #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvPZ pic.twitter.com/YKha8y8Nii — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2023

