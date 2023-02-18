Karachi Kings will cross punches with Quetta Gladiators in their next match of the Pakistan Super League 2022-23 on Sunday, February 18. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the National Stadium, Karachi. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of PSL 8 in India but unfortunately, they will not provide live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators game on TV due to other commitments. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the SonyLiv app and website.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)