Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in their next match at Pakistan Super League 2023 on Saturday, March 4. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Lahore Qalandars are coming into this match with a win over Quetta Gladiators. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans suffered a defeat against Karachi Kings in their last match. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023 and they will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can still watch the live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website. ‘When Can I Play’ David Warner’s Comment on Rashid Khan’s Instagram Post Goes Viral After Thrilling PSL 2023 Match Between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans on SonyLiv

