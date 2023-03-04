David Warner has been one of the best players in the history of the shortest format. However, he is yet to feature in the PSL. The Australian batter recently expressed his desire of playing in the Pakistan Super League through a comment in Rashid Khan's post. After a terrific win against Quetta Gladiators, the Lahore Qalanadars bowler shared a post on Instagram while celebrating their win. To which Warner replied, "When can I Play?" Warner's comment has now gone viral. 'Flying Hasan Ali' Fast Bowler Contributes in A Stunning Relay Catch On Boundary Line During Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Rashid Khan Celebrates Victory Over Quetta Gladiators

