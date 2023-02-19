Multan Sultans will be facing Islamabad United in their next match at the Pakistan Super League 2023. The game will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Multan Cricket Ground, Multan. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023 and the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5. Fans can also watch the live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website. Babar Azam, Andrew Tye and Others Clean up Litter Near Dugout After Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match in PSL 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad Unite on Sony Sports

Good luck to the #SultanSquad for the match against @IsbUnited Game starts 2 pm at Multan Cricket Stadium.#LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/Wx2kCyGayJ — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 18, 2023

