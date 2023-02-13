Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns in the opening game of Pakistan Super League 2023 on Monday, February 13. The match is a repeat of the final last year, in which Lahore Qalandars had achieved victory by 44 runs to clinch the title. This game will be played at the Multan Cricket Ground and is slated to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and the live telecast of this clash will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. Fans, who want to watch the live streaming of this match, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. 'Only in Pakistan' Mark Butcher Mistaken As Mark Boucher! Welcome Banner Ahead of PSL 2023 Displays Photoshop Goof-up, Former England Cricketer Reacts.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2023 Live in India

Ready to watch the matches? Here is the list of HBL PSL 2023 Broadcasters who will keep you close to all the action! #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/fU7K2zOhY9 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 13, 2023

