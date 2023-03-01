Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings in their next match at Pakistan Super League 2023 on Wednesday, March 1. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Peshawar Zalmi suffered a loss against Lahore Qalandars in their last match. Karachi Kings meanwhile defeated Multan Sultans in their previous outing. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023 in India. The important match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports 5 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. Shahid Afridi Birthday Special: A Look at Highs and Lows of Former Pakistan Captain’s Cricket Career As He Turns 43.

