The PSL 2024 draft sees left arm pace bowling ace Mohammad Amir getting picked as wildcard by Quetta Gladiators to represent them during the season. He is picked in the Platinum category. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings used their first platinum pick on securing the services on Caribbean veteran Kieron Pollard. Both Amir and Pollard recently played in the Abu Dhabi T10 and impressed with their performances. Pakistan Playing XI for First Test vs Australia Revealed: Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad to Make Debut.

