Pakistan's playing XI for the first test match against Australia revealed. The first test will be played starting from Thursday, December 14. Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad are set to make their Test debut from Pakistan. Shan Masood will lead his side Pakistan in the three-match test series against Australia. It will be an important series for both sides as it will directly impact the points table for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Australia Playing XI for First Test vs Pakistan at Perth Revealed.

Pakistan Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad are set to make their Test debut

