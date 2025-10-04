Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy awed fans when he took a stunning diving catch during the India vs West Indies first Test 2025 at Ahmedabad. He stretched full to his left and grabbed the catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul. A 'X' user posted a picture of the catch and compared Nitish Kumar Reddy's posture with a panther. PUMA Cricket, for whom Nitish endorses brand, shared the post with the caption 'Purr-Fect Brand Ambassador'. Nitish Kumar Reddy also mentioned them saying 'Time to change the logo, PUMA?'. To it PUMA replied 'Check header' as they changed the header to a sketch of Nitish's catch. Nitish Kumar Reddy Catch Video: Watch Team India Cricketer Pull Off Sensational Diving Effort to Dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

PUMA Changes Header On Nitish Kumar Reddy's Request

PUMA Acknowledges Nitish Kumar Reddy's Diving Catch

