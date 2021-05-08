Rajasthan Royals Confirm Entire Contingent Have Left Delhi Safely After IPL 2021 Suspension

We are pleased to be able to share that all our players, support staff & management have departed Delhi with negative tests, and the majority are already home.

A big thanks to the @BCCI, all frontline workers, hotel staff & other franchises for their support. #RoyalsFamily

— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 8, 2021