Rajasthan Royals Confirm Entire Contingent Have Left Delhi Safely After IPL 2021 Suspension
We are pleased to be able to share that all our players, support staff & management have departed Delhi with negative tests, and the majority are already home.
A big thanks to the @BCCI, all frontline workers, hotel staff & other franchises for their support. #RoyalsFamily
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 8, 2021
