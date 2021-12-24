Iceland Cricket's Twitter account is known come up with witty and unusual tweets. And in their latest tweet, they had an interesting take on Ravi Ashwin and Don Bradman's career. The point they wanted to prove was 'context and luck is everything in life.'

Here's the Tweet

Context and luck is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan. If Don Bradman had been born in Iceland, he'd have scored no international runs and been a below par fisherman. That's life. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 24, 2021

