Ravindra Jadeja announced that he is following Nathan Lyon on Instagram after the Australia spinner requested him to do so, during the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023. Lyon had reportedly asked Jadeja on the field to follow him on the social media platform and the latter obliged. Taking to Instagram, Jadeja shared a story where he marked his 'following' count and wrote, "Following my friend @nath.lyon421 for 24 hrs." Jadeja does not follow anyone on Instagram and Lyon's account is the only one the Indian all-rounder follows currently. Earlier, Jadeja starred with seven wickets in the second innings as Australia were bowled out for a paltry 113. India won the game by six wickets. Pat Cummins Returns to Australia Due to Family Reasons; Aussie Test Captain to Join Squad Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja Follows Nathan Lyon on Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja is only following Nathan Lyon for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/tAbAyI8LjZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 19, 2023

