Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has returned home to Australia due to family reasons after his side's defeat in the second Test against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. A statement by Cricket Australia read, “Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness. He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy." The fast bowler did not have a great time in India with the hosts retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Cheteshwar Pujara Gifted Signed Team Jersey By Australian Captain Pat Cummins For Completing 100 Tests.

Pat Cummins Flies Home to Australia

Cricket Australia statement: "Pat Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness. He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy." — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) February 20, 2023

