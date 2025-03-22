RCB funny memes went viral after Royal Challengers Bengaluru openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt unleashed carnage during the match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener at the iconic Eden Gardens. While chasing 175 runs, Bengaluru openers Kohli and Salt hammered 80 runs in the powerplay, which provided a perfect start to the visitors over the defending champions. Here are some of the viral memes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru went off to a blistering start. Was Sunil Narine Out or Not Out? Here's Why Star Kolkata Knight Riders Cricketer Was Not Adjudged Hit-Wicket Despite His Bat Hitting the Stumps During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

RCB Playing for NRR

RCB abhi se NRR ka soch ke khel rahe hai#KKRvsRCB — Satyam (@Satyam22tweets) March 22, 2025

Hilarious

RCB Openers in Beast Mode

RCB in beast mode! 🔥🥶 Salt & Kohli tearing it up! #KKRvsRCBpic.twitter.com/TTAJk9DOuV — Over and out (@Over_and_out1) March 22, 2025

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli Smash 80/0 in Powerplay

Phil Salt - 49* (23). Virat Kohli - 29* (13). RCB SMASHED 80/0 IN THE POWERPLAY VS KKR. 🥶🔥#KKRvsRCBpic.twitter.com/ctyXHjkQqC — Amoxicillin (@__Amoxicillin_) March 22, 2025

Lol!

