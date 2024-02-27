Gujarat Giants put up another poor performance with the bat as they end their innings with just a score of 107 runs in hand against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB-W were spot on again with their bowling strategy and changes as Sophie Molineux and Renuka Singh Thakur shared five wickets between them. The most important wickets were clinched by Renuka as she dismissed Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield powering RCB ahead in no time. Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, all tried their best but failed to make an impact. At the halfway mark, RCB would consider themselves favourites. Timber! Renuka Singh Thakur Cleans Up Beth Mooney With An Inswinger During RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Innings Break! The Gujarat Giants finish with 107/7 in the first innings. Can they defend it or will @RCBTweets carry their winning momentum 🤔 Scorecard 💻📱 https://t.co/wV0BEgckTA#TATAWPL | #RCBvGG | @Giant_Cricket pic.twitter.com/BYkGbyVrN1 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 27, 2024

