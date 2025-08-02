Ricky Ponting accurately predicted the pattern of Jacob Bethell's dismissal before the England all-rounder was trapped LBW by Mohammed Siraj during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval on August 2. This happened while he was on commentary when he was asked, "What's the danger ball to Bethell?" The former Australian cricketer analysed the England cricketer's potential weakness and responded, 'Think the danger ball might be the one that's slightly fuller and swinging back." And he was proven right by Mohammed Siraj a few overs later. The India National Cricket Team pacer ran in and bowled an inswinging yorker, which caught the England all-rounder by surprise as he was a bit late to defend the ball. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Completes 200 Wickets in International Cricket.

Ricky Ponting Prediction on Commentary for Jacob Bethell's Dismissal Comes True

"What's the danger ball to Bethell ?" Ponting, you mad mad genius!pic.twitter.com/4ih8PzCJir — Bishontherockz (@BishOnTheRockx) August 2, 2025

