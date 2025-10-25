Rohit Sharma's acumen as a leader on the field is unparalleled, which was on display during the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, where the former India captain helped bowler Harshit Rana plan Mitch Owen's wicket. Just before Owen’s dismissal, Sharma was seen discussing plans with Rana and asking the bowler to bowl at a particular length while making hand gestures, which the young lanky pacer executed to perfection. Owen poked at the ball, which was just outside the off-stump line, only to hand a simple catch in slips to none other than Sharma, who was stationed at first slip. Virat Kohli Catch Video: Watch Star Indian Cricketer's Sharp Grab to Dismiss Matthew Short During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma Guiding Harshit Rana

We are not wrong when we say that Rohit Sharma is the best captain. Rohit gave some tips to Harshit and the wicket came in the same over. The greatest leader rohit sharma leading from the front 🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/AnAXenFWB1 — Sohamdave (@sohamdave45) October 25, 2025

Rohit Sharma and Harshit Rana Plan Wicket

ROHIT THE LEADER – ALWAYS DELIVERS RESULTS! 💥 Suggested Harshit Rana the perfect plan for Mitch Owen… and BOOM 💣 Next ball – Owen GONE! 🧠🔥 #indvsaus #RohitSharma #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4KcUAUk7HE — CricInformer (@CricInformer) October 25, 2025

