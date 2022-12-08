Indian men's cricket team captain played a valiant knock against Bangladesh in a hard-fought loss. Rohit scored an unbeaten 28-ball-51 with the help of 5 sixes and 3 fours. However, this was not all. Earlier in the match, the Indian skipper suffered a gruelling thumb injury. Rohit was taken to hospital and hence came on at an unusual no.9 position when the loss was almost guaranteed. However, he took the game to the last over and it was only in the final ball that India lost. He was battling with huge pain and decided to cut open his glove to not worsen the injury. Relive Rohit Sharma’s Brilliant 51-Run Cameo in India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Despite Batting With Injured Thumb (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Playing With an Injured Thumb

He cut open his glove, stuck his dislocated thumb out and batted ➡️ Indeed a knock for the ages 💙 मानला रे, RO 👏#OneFamily #BANvIND @BCCI @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Ykxk06x4Jb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)