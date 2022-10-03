During the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, Indian captain Rohit Sharma suffered an injury and his nose started to bleed. Despite the nose bleeding, Rohit stayed on the field and kept leading the side. The video showing Rohit giving instructions despite the nose bleeding is now viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video

Dedication 🙌 Rohit sharma kept giving instructions even after nose bleeding#INDvSA #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/wtnuPZwHiI — crickaddict45 (@crickaddict45) October 2, 2022

