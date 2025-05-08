Sachin Tendulkar joined several other Indian cricketers, who wished Rohit Sharma on a stellar Test career after the latter called it quits from the format on May 7. Taking to social media, Tendulkar, who has seen Rohit play for Mumbai to bat alongside the maverick for India, congratulated the current ODI captain's journey in Test cricket as a player and captain. Tendulkar reminisced about handing Sharma his debut Test cap in 2013 at Eden Gardens to standing with the 38-year-old at Wankhede Stadium during a Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 match. Rohit bid T20I cricket adieu last year after guiding India to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title. Rohit Sharma Retires: Check Out Former India Test Captain and Opener's Stats and Records In Red-Ball Cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Rohit Sharma on Remarkable Test Career

I remember presenting you with your Test cap in 2013 at Eden Gardens and then standing with you on the balcony of Wankhede Stadium the other day - your journey has been a remarkable one. From then to now, you have given your best to Indian cricket as a player and as a captain.… pic.twitter.com/PwoQiKGvUr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2025

