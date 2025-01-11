Looking to notch their first points on the SA20 2025 standings, Joburg Super Kings will lock horns against rivals MI Cape Town on January 11. The Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town SA20 clash will be played at The Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg and commence at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST.) The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Fan at Kingsmead Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch As Kane Williamson Hits Massive Six During Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Live

