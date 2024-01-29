MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings will play the 23rd game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. The MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 match will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa and will have a start time of 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 29, 2024. The live telecast of the MICT vs JSK SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. BBL 2023–24: Melbourne Stars Re-Sign Marcus Stoinis for Three More Seasons.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details

