Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings will play the ninth game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. Led by Faf du Plessis, Joburg Super Kings will be looking for their first win in the South Africa T20 League 2024 campaign. The Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 17, 2024. The live telecast of the PR vs JSK SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. Sensational! Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Dewald Brevis During JSK vs MICT SA20 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)