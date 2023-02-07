In the final match of the group stage, Pretoria Capitals will face Paarl Royals on Tuesday, February 07, 2023. The game will commence at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Having already secured a place in the 1st semifinal as the table toppers, Pretoria Capitals will be hoping to end their group stage with a win. Paarl Royals meanwhile are currently in the fourth position. A victory in this match will take them to third place. The SA20 2023 match between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD and HD in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app or website. 'Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye' Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha' (Watch Video).

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming Details

