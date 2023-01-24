Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Paarl Royals in a SA20 2023 match on Tuesday, January 24. Placed second after seven games, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will hope to cut down their gap with top-placed Pretoria Capitals. With a massive 124-run win under their belt in the last match, Sunrisers will be high on confidence. Sports 18 will be providing live telecast of this match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this match, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Rashid Khan Completes 500 T20 Wickets, Becomes Only Second Bowler After Dwayne Bravo to Reach the Milestone; Achieves Feat During SA20 2023 Match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

