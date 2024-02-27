India's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared his Shikara ride experience with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar with his wife and daughter can be seen enjoying the Shikara ride. People present around him seemed very excited and were seen clicking pictures with the legend. Sachin captioned the post as, "Anjali, I and Sara…in this beautiful Shikara!" Sachin Tendulkar Meets Kashmir Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, Calls Him ‘Real Hero’ in Heartwarming Conversation (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)