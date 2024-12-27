Sam Konstas got fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to cheer alongside him on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test on December 27. The 19-year-old had quite the debut where he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for his first six in Test cricket after 4,483 deliveries and went on to score 60 runs off 65 deliveries. In a video which has gone viral, Sam Konstas, while fielding near the boundary, was seen urging the crowd to cheer and the fans seated behind followed his moves and cheered alongside him. The youngster also drew the spotlight for his heated altercation with Virat Kohli which became one of the biggest talking points of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test. Sam Konstas Reminds Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Of Legend Virender Sehwag After Australia Opener's Sensational Debut In IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Fans at MCG Cheer Alongside Sam Konstas:

