Sanju Samson misses out from featuring in the playing XI of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand at Hamilton on Sunday, November 27. He played a decent knock of 36 as India was setting up a total for New Zealand to chase. Now, in the 2nd ODI, he is dropped again. Fans of the wicketkeeper-batter, who were already unhappy over his treatment by the team management show their reactions on twitter.

'Really Hard to be Sanju Samson'

It is really hard to be #SanjuSamson at the moment. Dropped, I know it's for the team balance, and I do find sense in dropping a player for someone who can roll his arm over. But pains to see Samson being benched. #INDvNZ — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) November 27, 2022

'Disappointing'

Pant is backed by his recent ODI form? SKY with his overall form (one format)? Apparently, nothing seems to be applied in the case of Sanju Samson. — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) November 27, 2022

'Rest in Peace'

'Shameful'

Dropped from Bangaldesh series. Haven't given opportunity in t20 matches.. Performed decently in the first odi. Then again dropped 🥲. Shame on Indian team management!!indian team is not the platform for pant to find his form. He should go and play domestic.. 🙏#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/0qiE8v4jfa

'Harsh'

Sanju Samson playing just 1 game so far in this New Zealand series is "Harsh"....he deserves to get more opportunities at least when seniors are not available. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 27, 2022

