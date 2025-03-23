Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was named Impact Player sub for his side during the high-scoring encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Samson replaced speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi as the Impact Player sub. Earlier in the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed the second-highest total in IPL history after registering 286/6 in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Records Second Highest Total in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat After Scoring 286/6 During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Sanju Samson Named Rajasthan Royals' Impact Player

"Sanju Samson came as an 'Impact Player' but SRH made the biggest impact! 💀🔥 #SRHvRR" — NUJRAN (@NUJRANk) March 23, 2025

