India women’s cricketer, Shafali Verma, on Saturday took to Twitter to complain after she was denied entry to an Indigo flight. Taking to Twitter, the swashbuckling batter said despite arriving 25 minutes before the departure time, she was not allowed to board the Delhi to Varanasi Indigo flight.

Shafali Verma Horrible Flight Experience

✈️ Delhi to Varanasi: I came 25mins before the departure time and we requested a lot, still I was denied entry. The staff’s behaviour was very rude. #indigo this wasn’t a good experience.#6e #flybetter — Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma) August 11, 2023

