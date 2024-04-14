Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan seemed pleased to witness the death bowling of KKR pacer Mitchell Starc. Starc dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan in the last over of the first innings of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match. Starc knocked over Arshad Khan to disturb his furniture on the last ball. Shahkukh also liked the dismissal and appreciated it from the stands. Phil Salt Shows Sharp Reflexes, Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Marcus Stoinis During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Shahrukh Khan Pleased With Mitchell Starc's Bowling

Shah Rukh Khan 's reaction on Starc's wicket on last ball pic.twitter.com/uHUECc469E — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)