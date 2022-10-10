Shreyas Iyer was seen in a hilarious video alongside a social media influencer where the Indian batter picked a slogan, that fans would use to cheer him on at the stadium. Acting along the lines of Shahrukh Khan in his role in the massively popular Bollywood movie 'Chak de India', the right-hander is seen auditioning a few slogans for himself before deciding upon a hilarious one.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sonawane (@focusedindian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)