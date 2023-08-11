Kevin Pietersen, former England Cricketer, found himself in a very odd position when he realised that twitter has changed it's name to X. He tweeted the realisation immediately but he found himself to be pretty late. Fans pointed out it to him and they also took to twitter to share reactions on his late realisation.

Slower Than Internet Explore

internet explorer is faster than him https://t.co/e8Oe6XVwyi — Manan Dave (@davemanan247) August 11, 2023

You Are Quite Late

You are quite late to discover this KP😊 https://t.co/wjqfKRzuFO — Nayab Hussain (@me_Nayab) August 11, 2023

He Lives Under Rock

Does this guy live under a rock 🧐 https://t.co/7pGNaruxMP — Paul james (@pauljames1968) August 11, 2023

Bit Late

Bit late to this party. https://t.co/GjQwufbuu6 — Neal (@TheOriginalNeal) August 11, 2023

Bit Behind There

