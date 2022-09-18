Indian women's team's batter Smriti Mandhana missed an opportunity to get her sixth ODI hundred today. She got dismissed for 91 runs against England during the 1st ODI match in Hove. India have been given a target of 228 runs by the hosts. Mandhana was removed by Kate Cross as the Indian batter nicked before finding Davidson Richards.

Check the BCCI's Tweet:

1ST WODI. WICKET! 36.3: Smriti Mandhana 91(99) ct Alice Davidson Richards b Kate Cross, India Women 198/3 https://t.co/1MPKY2IlAP #ENGvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 18, 2022

